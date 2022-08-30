Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.25. 16,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,640,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Stem Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Insider Activity at Stem
Institutional Trading of Stem
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Articles
