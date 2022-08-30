Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.25. 16,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,640,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $327,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

