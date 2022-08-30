Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 105,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.