Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 6.3 %
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
