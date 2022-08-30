Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.93

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.93 and last traded at $89.67, with a volume of 25036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

