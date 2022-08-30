Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130,254.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $663,728.60 and $130,254.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

