SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M stock opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

