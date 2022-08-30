SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

