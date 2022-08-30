SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 283.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.