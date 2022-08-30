SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

NYSE AON opened at $282.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

