SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 520.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 242,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,007,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 29,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

F stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.