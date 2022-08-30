SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $6,603,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.5% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of USEP opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

