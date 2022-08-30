SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Workiva by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 58,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

