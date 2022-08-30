SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of LNC opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

