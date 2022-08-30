SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.11.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

