SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,003 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMAR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $30.38.
