Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,478,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $18,383,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,797,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 31,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,625. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

