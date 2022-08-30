SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Update

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in SPK Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

SPK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. SPK Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

About SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

