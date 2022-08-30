SPINDLE Hits Market Cap of $196,484.77 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $196,484.77 and $9.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.99 or 1.00022014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00056969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00234573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00141955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00245053 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00055558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054710 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

