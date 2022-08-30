Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 495772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.05 ($0.51).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £203.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,051.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.26.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($57,999.03). In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,999.03). Also, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.