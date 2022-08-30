Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

