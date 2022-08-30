SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 2.4%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 3,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.