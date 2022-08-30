SonoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $635,686.70 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 350% against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $635,686.70 and $42,766.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,355,170 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io.
SonoCoin Coin Trading
