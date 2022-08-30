SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Reaches Market Cap of $14.09 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded up 181.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00134065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082276 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

