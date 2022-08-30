SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.65

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1224946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
SomaLogic Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $678.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.