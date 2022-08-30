SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.65

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1224946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock has a market cap of $678.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

