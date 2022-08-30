SOLVE Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $20.30 million and $3.82 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.