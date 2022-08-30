SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.