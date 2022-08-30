SnowSwap Market Capitalization Tops $387,086.77 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $387,086.77 and approximately $18,005.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

