Smaugs NFT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $631.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $29,839.89 and approximately $631.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00839446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

