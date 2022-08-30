Smaugs NFT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $631.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $29,839.89 and approximately $631.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00839446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.