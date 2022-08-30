SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 9968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.