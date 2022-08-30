Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 82,011 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,011 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

