Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,333,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

