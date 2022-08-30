Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SMG opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.