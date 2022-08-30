Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,116 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

HIO stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

