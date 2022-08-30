Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,782 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $641,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

