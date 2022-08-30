Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 206,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 179,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.