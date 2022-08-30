Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

