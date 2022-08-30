Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,260 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

