Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.94. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,378,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,953.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,953.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,048,951 shares of company stock valued at $191,150,225. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

