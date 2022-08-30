Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of SIOX remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.66.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

