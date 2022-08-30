Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Similarweb by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

