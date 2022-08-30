SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0098

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. SHPING has a market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $248,534.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.