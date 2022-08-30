Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 23.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

XYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 11,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,233. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

