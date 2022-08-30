Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Decreases By 20.4%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

EDTXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025. Spectral Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

