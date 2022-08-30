Short Interest in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW) Expands By 21.4%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SILVERspac by 215.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP lifted its stake in SILVERspac by 21.0% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 664,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,514 shares during the period.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRW remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. SILVERspac has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.