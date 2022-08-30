Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Grows By 19.3%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 913,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 549.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol Company Profile

SSL stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 184,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.