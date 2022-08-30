Short Interest in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Expands By 32.8%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWODW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. Redwoods Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 751,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

