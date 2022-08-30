Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Increases By 18.1%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
POWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.57%.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powell Industries (POWL)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.