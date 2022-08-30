Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 31.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

PGP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 27,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,958. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

