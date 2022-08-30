Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 31.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
PGP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 27,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,958. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.