Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Increases By 54.0%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,844.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of NPEGF stock remained flat at $19.25 on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

