Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Rises By 20.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 23,332.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,697. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.