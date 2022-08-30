Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Grows By 20.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

MCAFR stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.